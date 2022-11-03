Migrants 'abandoned' and Bank set for interest rise

Migrants 'abandoned' and Bank set for interest risePublished3 November 2022Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The ongoing migrant crisis leads most papers, with the Guardian splashing on news that a group of migrants were mistakenly taken from Kent and left stranded in central London without food or accommodation. Danial Abbas, a volunteer with the charity Under One Sky, said the migrants were dropped off at Victoria station without winter clothing and had been left "stressed, disturbed and disorientated" by the experience.Image source, EPAImage caption, The i also splashes on the story, noting that at least one migrant - a man from Syria - was forced to sleep rough on the streets of London after the error. The paper adds that tensions are growing between Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, as the government comes under pressure to resolve the crisis.Image caption, Meawhile, the Metro leads with the heart-wrenching story of Arben Halili, who realised his nephew was being held at a migrant detention facility after spotting the boy on the front page of the paper. The story is accompanied by an image of the Albanian stopping a bus moving migrants and asking to search for his nephew onboard.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Daily Express says the home secretary is planning to expand the government's controversial scheme of sending migrants to Rwanda, in a bid to ease pressure on the immigration system. The paper says Suella Braverman is understood to be in negotiations with three countries - Peru, Paraguay and Belize - to process asylum claims offshore.Image caption, The Daily Mail leads with the news that one in six UK residents are now born overseas, according to the results of last year's census. More than 10 million people living in Britain were born abroad, the paper says, with more than half of the residents of some London boroughs born elsewhere. The paper notes that the growth has been driven in part by an increase in the number of Romanian citizens moving to the UK.Image caption, The Telegraph leads with news that the Bank of England is due to raise interest rates in a bid to tackle inflation. The move will take rates to the highest level since 2008 and will drive up mortgage repayments for millions of homeowners. A senior executive with the Nationwide bank says that spiralling mortgage costs could see house prices collapse by up to 30%.Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports that an I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! insider has described Matt Hancock's claims that he will be able to remain in contact with constituents while taking part in the show as "delusional". The MP had said he had agreed with show bosses that he would be available for "urgent constituency matters" while in the camp.Image caption, And the Daily Star kicks off its new campaign to ensure former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is voted to face every bushtucker trial during his stint in Australia. The paper urges readers to "keep on kicking him in the ballots until the creep crawls off home".Image caption, The Sun leads with claims of a BBC "cover up" during last week's episode of Strictly Come Dancing. The paper says Fleur East suffered a fall during her first attempt during a dance off, but producers gave her a second chance at the routine. A BBC spokesperson tells the paper that she "had not begun to dance before the incident" and therefore it "was decided they could start the performance again".Image caption, The Financial Times splashes with an image of a victorious Benjamin Netanyahu, who stands on the brink of returning for another term as Israel's prime minister. The 73-year-old, who is the focus of three separate corruption investigations, declares that his Likud party have won a "great victory". Supported by smaller religious parties, his new government is expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.WHY DO WE PROCRASTINATE?: James Marriott speaks to expert Dr Piers SteelMARTIN LEWIS EXPLAINS: Should you stick or twist on your mortgage?