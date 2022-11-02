'Predators' join police and 'king of the bungle'Published2 November 2022Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Most of the papers splash on prominent photos of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has agreed to join the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! But the Times leads with a report which found police forces accepted new recruits despite vetting turning up "damning information" about some of them. One person was recruited despite having previously been a pimp, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Mail also leads with the story, noting that some officers accused of misogynistic and corrupt behaviour were able to transfer between forces without their vetting information being passed on, while others were hired without ever meeting bosses for a face-to face interview.Image caption, The Guardian splashes with an image of a beaming Matt Hancock, but its lead story is more sobering. The paper reveals that under a reasonable worst-case scenario being prepared for by the government, the UK could face severe challenges to energy supplies, with some disruption lasting up to a week. In response, the government said it was responsible to plan for all potential scenarios.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that some of the world's largest energy companies have posted record profits amid soaring prices. Saudi Aramco raked in over $42bn in the last quarter, as US President Joe Biden accused some firms of "profiteering" at consumers' expense.Image source, AFPImage caption, The i leads with reports that Bank of England bosses are preparing to hike interest rates in a bid to fight inflation. The move could see some mortgage holders face an additional £880 in annual repayments.Image caption, "King of the bungle" is the Metro's take on Mr Hancock's decision to enter the jungle. In royal news, the paper accuses the makers of the Netflix show The Crown of hitting "a new low" amid reports the series will feature Princess Diana's infamous BBC Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir.Image caption, The Daily Express reports on "fury" over Mr Hancock joining the reality show, saying the former health secretary faced an "angry backlash" from Covid-bereaved families. Elsewhere, it reports the Duchess of Sussex said her husband was left stumped by the UK citizenship test. She made the comments on her new Archetypes podcast.Image caption, Most of the tabloids lead on Mr Hancock's decision to enter the jungle. The Sun notes that the MP - who has had the Conservative whip suspended - will miss dozens of votes while on the show and will continue to pocket his £84,144 salary. It splashes with a page length image of Mr Hancock in full jungle attire.Image caption, The Mirror accuses Mr Hancock of having "no shame" and leads with comments from Covid-bereaved relatives who have accused him of "cashing in" on his record as health secretary during the pandemic.Image caption, And the Star leads with a striking image of Mr Hancock's face superimposed onto a grub. The paper jokes that the insects of Australia are "disgusted" at the prospect of coming across Mr Hancock in one of this year's bushtucker trials.BBC News Daily emailSign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox.WHY DO WE PROCRASTINATE?: James Marriott speaks to expert Dr Piers SteelMARTIN LEWIS EXPLAINS: Should you stick or twist on your mortgage?