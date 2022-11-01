Police investigate alleged killing of grandmother at care home
Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire.
Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day.
Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC he got to the hospital in time to tell her how loved she was but her injuries meant she didn't look like herself.
HC One, which operates the home, said it was deeply shocked by her death.
An inquest into Mrs Hartman's death is expected to be opened and adjourned on Wednesday.
Speaking ahead of the hearing, Mr Uridge told the BBC he first knew about the attack when police called him at home early on 2 October.
He said he made the two-and-a-half hour journey to the hospital in time to spend her final hours by her side.
"I was able to hold her hand," he said. "And tell her how loved she was, as a mum, as a grandma and as a great grandma."
"It didn't look like mum to start with - she had a significant number of head injuries," he added.
Mrs Hartman had been living at Ridgeway Lodge, a 61-bed care home in the market town of Dunstable, for about three years.
Even in recent times, when she was blind and had dementia, she loved to dance, her son said.
She was a highly creative and practical woman, who in her earlier years loved reading, knitting and crocheting, Mr Uridge said.
Bedfordshire Police say they were called just before 05:45 BST on Sunday 2 October to a report of an assault at the home.
They have confirmed a second woman from the home, who is in her 90s, was also taken to hospital, where she remains.
It is believed both she and Mrs Hartman lived on the upper floor at Ridgeway Lodge which supports people with dementia.
HC One has confirmed two staff were on duty but both were helping another resident at the time of the alleged incident.
Mr Uridge said he has many questions which he wants answered, including whether staffing levels were sufficient to meet the needs of all the residents with dementia.
"It's not about an individual who's attacked my mum," he said.
"It's more about how we care for older people and whether we can do better to reduce the risk of this kind of thing happening."
He said he felt it was a tragic example of the strain on the care system.
"What's the bloody point of somebody dying in such horrifying circumstances if we don't use it as a wake-up call to say 'something's got to give, something has got to change?'" he asked.
Ridgeway Lodge is run by one of the country's largest care providers, HC One.
In a statement, the company said: "We have all been deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one of our residents and the circumstances surrounding their death.
"Our deepest condolences are with their family and loved ones at this extraordinarily difficult time."
HC One said it was supporting staff and residents, and was working with the authorities and the police to establish the facts.
"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," it added.
The Care Quality Commission watchdog said it was aware of a serious incident at the home.
"We are currently inspecting the home and we will publish our findings as soon as possible," a spokesman said.