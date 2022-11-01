Made heads towards administration as shares suspended
Online furniture retailer Made.com has moved a step closer towards administration after the company's shares were suspended on Tuesday.
The firm announced last week that rescue talks to find a buyer for the business had so far failed.
It stopped taking new orders last week as bosses warned that cash reserves could run out if further funding could not be raised.
Made.com was launched in 2011 and employed 700 staff at the end 2021.
During the height of the Covid pandemic, the firm's sales surged as people were confined to their homes, could only shop online, and bought more furniture and other home goods.
But the firm has lately hit problems with households cutting back on big-ticket items due to the rising cost of living and global supply chain issues meaning customers were waiting months for products.
On Tuesday, Made.com announced it was suspending shares and intended to appoint administrators, which means the firm is not in administration but is heading towards it.
The move gives the company 10 days breathing space to find a final solution or protection from creditors, a company source told the BBC.
The source said the retailer's board was still holding meets to try to "explore every option available", which they said could a sale of all or part of the business.
"They are hopeful they can make some progress," the source said.
Sales hit £315m in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 30%, and in the first three months of 2021 they grew by 63% to £110m.
The growth led to the firm listing on the London Stock Exchange in June last year with a value of £775m.
It was co-founded by Ning Li and Brent Hoberman, best-known for starting Lastminute.com, as well as Chloe Macintosh and Julien Callède.
Ning Li came up with the idea of sourcing directly from designers and manufacturers and selling their furniture on the Made.com website, targeting a computer-savvy audience.