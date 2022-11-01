Cost of Living: Your money-saving tips for Christmas
- Published
With vanishingly few paydays left until Christmas and prices rapidly rising, we asked how you're preparing for the festive season.
From homemade presents to bargain-hunting, you shared your tips on how you're planning a cheaper Christmas.
And it's not all about personal savings, some of you are arranging to help people in need of food or company.
Spreading the cost
Craig Deaves in Edinburgh says his whole family is feeling anxious about Christmas costs.
This year, they have decided to limit the expense by only buying one present for one family member, instead of everyone.
"We held a secret Santa ballot in October and drew one person each out of the hat."
With costs reduced, Craig has a new concern - what to buy for the relative whose name he picked out of the bag.
Meanwhile, Jane Read in West Yorkshire is putting cash away each month towards Christmas expenses and at the end of November will use it for food and gifts.
She also buys a book of second-class stamps when she can, ready for cards.
"I try to only spend what I have put away. The monetary value of gifts may be less but remember folk only used to receive a single stocking."
Ellen Whakani, 85, in Staines-upon-Thames will be sharing the food purchases with family.
"Someone buys the meat, another buys the veg and another the trimmings at equal cost."
Text messages and homemade gifts
Susan Parkinson in Wiltshire says she's cutting down on sweets and cards during the festive season.
"Nobody wants to put on weight over Christmas," according to Susan, who will also be sending mainly text messages to save on postage.
"I've got about 10 cards that will go to family but friends I haven't seen for 20 years will get a text."
She also advises taking advantage of offers when shopping for gifts, and has found some charity shops offering brand new items for sale.
As a primary school teacher for 33 years, Susan remembers asking kids in the new year what they had for Christmas - they couldn't even remember.
Meanwhile Andrew Mason in Newcastle will be making a nativity set.
"I'll give a different character to each member of the family. Then on Christmas Eve everyone has to bring their person. It's meaningful and cheap."
The family will still be playing fun games and telling bad jokes, but he says there will be fewer snacks at Christmas dinner this year.
"I used to be a bit of a chocoholic, so this is a big wrench!"
Gathering food for those in need
Susan Killick lives in South Tonbridge with her sister. Christmas will be harder than ever for people in their area so they've started organising a festive meal in their local community centre. Already, they've gathered some food from their local church food bank larder.
"The number of people [already] coming to the church food bank is heart-rending," says Susan.
"Some people can't cope with the thought of spending Christmas on their own so I'll be ringing around inviting people to come to the centre."
Anyone is welcome, Susan says, and she has informed the Samaritans to send anyone feeling lonely on Christmas Day to come to their community centre for food and company.
She might be retired, but she doesn't like to sit down and do nothing for too long. There's also an added benefit of being out of the house on Christmas Day for the sisters:
"This stops us arguing over the remote control!"