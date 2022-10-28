Rishi Sunak backtracks on £10 missed NHS appointment fines
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has scrapped a Conservative leadership campaign pledge he made to fine patients who miss GP and hospital appointments £10.
He made the pledge during this summer's leadership contest against Liz Truss.
Mr Sunak had argued it was "not right" some patients were failing to turn up, taking slots from those in need.
A No 10 spokeswoman said the decision was taken after listening to GPs and acknowledging now was not the right time to take the policy forward.