Halloween: Pet owners warned against dressing up animals
The RSPCA has warned against dressing up pets for Halloween as it can be "quite stressful" for animals.
While some pets may not mind being dressed up, some may find the experience "worrying and even scary", the RSCPA told BBC Newsround.
The British Veterinary Association says certain dogs can feel discomfort or suffer breathing problems in a costume.
The warnings come at a particularly popular time for pet costumes, in the run-up to Halloween on Monday.
Many pet owners post social media images with their pets in fetching pumpkin or ghost costumes, while some owners have taken their dogs to Halloween costume parades, primarily seen in the US, but also increasingly in the UK.
But the RSPCA says pets do not always find such activities to be fun.
"It's really important that pet owners think about how dressing up pets can make them feel, as whilst some animals may not mind being dressed up, other pets may find this worrying and even scary," the animal charity said.
Justine Shotton, the vice president of the British Veterinary Association (BVA), adds that it can also affect some animals' health, in particular that of certain breeds of dogs.
"It can cause them to get stressed, get too hot and struggle to breathe properly," she told BBC Newsround.
"This can be a serious problem for dogs like pugs and French bulldogs, who can already have breathing problems because of their flat faces and squishy noses."
However, an organiser of a Halloween-themed pet parade that took place on Sunday stressed none of the animals appeared to dislike being in their costumes.
Deepika Sharma, who arranged the event in Wembley, north-west London, told BBC Radio Five Live that the 35 to 40 dogs in attendance "absolutely loved the attention" and were "very happy".
The RSPCA says pet clothes that serve a practical purpose can be useful if it is cold or if the animal needs to be prevented from licking a wound.
And the BVA's Dr Shotton added that healthy pets "already have lovely coats which look great and keep them the perfect temperature" and so "they really don't need to be dressed up in costumes".
RSPCA's top tips for getting your pet involved in Halloween fun
- Bake your dog some pumpkin dog biscuits
- Cats love boxes so grab a cardboard box and some paint or a felt tip pen and decorate the outside of the box with bats, a pumpkin or even a witch then leave the box out and wait for your cat to jump inside (and probably curl up for a nap!)
- Many pet shops, supermarkets and online retailers sell Halloween-themed toys for your pets or you can have a go at making your own toy at home
- Teaching your pet a new trick (and rewarding them with a treat) is a fantastic way to bond with your pet this Halloween. You could try teaching your cat or dog to lie down or roll over when you say the word "boo".