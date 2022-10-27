Prince Harry to release his memoir in January
- Published
The Duke of Sussex's memoir will be published on 10 January, his publisher Penguin Random House has said.
The book by Prince Harry - which will cover his own description of his decision to give up royal duties and move to the US - will be titled Spare.
Random House said: "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling - and how their lives would play out...
"For Harry, this is his story at last."
Some of the proceeds from the book will be used to support British charities, including Sentebale and WellChild. The publisher confirmed this was in the form of two donations of $1.5m and £300,000 respectively to the two named charities.
When the deal for Prince Harry to write his story was announced in 2021, the prince promised he would reflect "the highs and lows" and be "accurate and wholly truthful".
That theme is picked up in the publicity statement for the book, which says: "With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."
The title Spare refers to the common refrain by royal commentators that the aim to preserve the monarchy is to produce "an heir and a spare".
As the second child of King Charles, Prince Harry filled the role of "spare" - unlikely to ever come anywhere near to being on the throne.