The cabinet: What is it and what does it do? Published 15 hours ago

The cabinet gets talked about a lot - whether it's drama at weekly meetings or big "reshuffles". Here's a very quick guide to what it is if you don't follow politics.

It is the prime minister's top team

The cabinet is made up of about 20 people, usually MPs but sometimes members of the House of Lords. They are known as ministers, or in some cases, secretaries of state, depending on the job.

Each minister looks after specific things

For example, the finance minister - who goes by the title chancellor of the exchequer - decides how much money you will be taxed and where that money will be spent, while the home secretary looks after UK borders and policing.

They get chosen and 'reshuffled' by the prime minister

Top jobs are often given to the PM's friends and supporters. It's called a "reshuffle" when lots of the ministers are moved around, promoted or fired. Ministers can move between very different departments, so for instance they could move from transport to culture.

They don't need to be an expert

So the health secretary doesn't need to have worked as a doctor or nurse, for example. They take advice and decide what the department does. They take into account how much money needs to be spent, whether it's what the government promised they'd do, and how it affects voters.

Then it's up to other people to get it done

Each department works with civil servants - people who aren't elected politicians or loyal to any political party. They work to make the government's plans happen.

There's a special room - and table - for meetings in 10 Downing Street

The cabinet meets weekly around a long table covered in deep green felt and there's a carved chair for every minister. The PM sits in the middle and where everyone else sits is said to indicate how important they are.

Cabinet ministers get an extra £70,000 on top of their MP salary