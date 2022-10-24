Rishi Sunak: World leaders welcome next UK prime minister

The background: It is no surprise that there is a lot of interest in Mr Sunak's rise in India. His grandparents come from Punjab, while his father-in-law is Narayana Murthy, is the founder of Infosys and one of India's best-known businessmen. Sunak is also a Hindu who took his oath as MP on the Hindu holy book the Bhagavad Gita. India and the UK have been trying to strike a free trade deal, but talks reportedly stalled over fears among Sunak's party it could lead to more immigration.