COP27: Share your climate questions
- Published
COP27 kicks off on 6 November in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh. This is the United Nation's (UN) 27th climate change summit.
As part of our build up, the BBC's climate editor Justin Rowlatt will be interviewing the UN's Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday 26 October and we'll be asking him your questions on climate change.
If you have a question you'd like the boss of the UN to answer, send it to us and we'll try to get an answer to as many as we can.
What would you like to ask the UN chief? You can send your climate questions to us in the following ways:
