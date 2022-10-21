Penny Mordaunt: A very quick guide to the rising star who might be PM Published 1 hour ago

You might not know about Penny Mordaunt if you don't normally follow politics. Here's a quick recap of the MP's recent rise.

She did well in the last leadership competition

Despite starting as a lesser-known candidate, she made it to the final three before losing out to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. She campaigned strongly for Brexit, but experts say she's trying to appeal to everyone in a very divided party.

She was Leader of the House for Liz Truss

They help organise the process by which MPs can ask questions and debate issues in the House of Commons. At one point she had to explain Truss was not "hiding under a desk", when the prime minister didn't turn up to answer questions.

Critics have attacked her views on trans issues

Some objected to her statements of support for trans rights while equalities minister. She later rowed back on them, saying "if you've been in the Royal Navy, and you have competed physically against men, you understand the biological difference between men and women".

And her former boss criticised her work ethic

Former Brexit minister Lord Frost said that when she was his deputy in negotiations, "sometimes I didn't even know where she was".

She is a navy reservist and was appointed the UK's first-ever female defence secretary by Theresa May - before being removed by Boris Johnson. Her father was a paratrooper and she is named after the battleship HMS Penelope.

Before politics, she worked as a magician's assistant

Other previous jobs include working in orphanages in Romania during her gap year. In 2014, while an MP, she appeared on ITV's Splash!, where she was mentored on diving by Tom Daley.

She gave a naughty speech in Parliament