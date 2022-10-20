Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said.
Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace.
Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction".
UK patrols over the Black Sea were suspended but have now resumed and are escorted by a fighter jet following Russia's response.
Mr Wallace told MPs the incident was not being treated as a "deliberate escalation" of the war in Ukraine by Russian forces.
The incident last month involved two Russian SU-27s and an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint - a civilian-style aircraft.
Speaking in the Commons, Mr Wallace said that during an "interaction" one of the SU-27 aircraft "released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range".
He said he expressed his concerns in a letter to the Russian defence minister.
The minister's reply on 10 October said an investigation had been conducted and found there had been a "technical malfunction" with the Russian plane, Mr Wallace said.
They also acknowledged the incident took place in international airspace, he added.