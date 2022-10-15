Miriam Margolyes swears live on air while discussing Jeremy Hunt
Presenters on Radio 4's Today programme apologised to listeners after Miriam Margolyes swore live on air while discussing the new chancellor.
The actress had been on to talk about the death of Robbie Coltrane, and had just taken a seat vacated by Jeremy Hunt.
Margolyes said she had wished him luck, but had wanted to tell him to go away - using explicit language.
Later she told producers she had mistakenly believed she was off air.
Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films, had been paying tribute to her fellow Potter star Robbie Coltrane, who died in hospital on Friday aged 72.
At the end of the Today interview, the 81-year-old actress told presenters Justin Webb and Martha Kearney about how she had greeted Mr Hunt.
Margolyes - who is known for being outspoken during interviews - said: "When I saw him there I just said 'you've got a hell of a job, the best of luck'."
She went on to say that she had actually wanted to tell him something different, but added that "you can't say that."
"Oh, no, no, no, you mustn't say that. No, you can't say that!" Webb said, apologising for the language.
Mr Hunt was taking part in his first round of media interviews since being appointed the new chancellor, and had told the BBC that difficult decisions would be needed on tax and spending.
After the interview, the Today programme quickly moved on to the sports section.
Later, Webb apologised for the incident saying: "When I watched the Rugby on BT Sport they always apologised when you hear words that you possibly shouldn't have heard, as they put it on BT Sport in the scrum.
"Well, we apologise to you if you heard a word that you shouldn't have heard, earlier on.
"The rest of Miriam Margolyes' interview was wonderful though."
Webb ended the programme by saying it had been a "very eventful morning".
"Miriam Margolyes" was trending on Twitter after the show, with people sharing clips of the radio interview.
Former BBC journalist Jon Sopel tweeted a series of laughing and embarrassed emojis in reaction.
Webb responded with the tweet: "Yes it was a good interview" - and an opened-mouth emoji.
Yes it was a good interview 😮 https://t.co/cjUXRf1OQQ— justin webb (@JustinOnWeb) October 15, 2022