Royal Mail to axe up to 6,000 jobs as losses rise
Royal Mail has announced plans to make up to 6,000 people redundant by next August, blaming ongoing strike action and rising losses at the business.
The postal company said it had begun notifying workers of its plan, which aims to reduce its overall headcount by a total of 10,000.
The majority of the cuts will be made through redundancy while the rest will be achieved through natural attrition.
Royal Mail also said it expects its full-year losses to hit £350m.
It said this included "the direct impact of eight days of industrial action" as well as lower volumes of parcels being posted.
But the firm warned that losses could reach as much as £450m "if customers move volume away for longer periods" following strike action.
Royal Mail's chief executive Simon Thompson said: "This is a very sad day. I regret that we are announcing these job losses. We will do all we can to avoid compulsory redundancies and support everyone affected."
The company currently employs 140,000 people.
Royal Mail workers, who are members of the Communication Workers Union, this week began a fresh round of strikes over pay and conditionswhich will include 19 days of industrial action, including Black Friday.
The CWU's general secretary, Dave Ward, said Royal Mail's announcement "is the result of gross mismanagement and a failed business agenda of ending daily deliveries, a wholesale levelling-down of the terms, pay and conditions of postal workers, and turning Royal Mail into a gig economy style parcel courier".
But Mr Thompson said on Friday: "Each strike day weakens our financial situation.
"The CWU's decision to choose damaging strike action over resolution regrettably increases the risk of further headcount reductions," he added.
Mr Ward responded: "This announcement is holding postal workers to ransom for taking legal industrial action against a business approach that is not in the interests of workers, customers or the future of Royal Mail. This is no way to build a company."