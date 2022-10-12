Jet2 flight diverted to London Stansted after security scare
A Jet2 plane was escorted by RAF aircraft and forced to divert after a security scare.
Essex Police said they were alerted to a potential threat onboard the aircraft flying from Dalaman, Turkey, to Manchester just before 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
The flight diverted to Stansted Airport in Essex under the supervision of RAF Typhoons.
Essex Police said officers established there was no threat on board.
The RAF confirmed "quick reaction alert" Typhoon aircraft were launched from RAF Coningsby to intercept the aircraft "that was causing concern".
A spokesman said: "The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport."
The A321 aircraft with a capacity of up to 220 passengers was met by police on landing. Essex Police said officers were then able to establish there was no threat on board, and onward travel was organised for passengers,
Jet2 said its teams were looking after those affected, adding: "we would like to apologise to everyone onboard for any inconvenience or upset caused by this unforeseen incident."
London Stansted Airport said in a statement: "The runway was closed for a short time but has now reopened."
