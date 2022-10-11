Madeleine McCann suspect charged with separate sex offences
The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been charged in Germany with unrelated sexual offences.
Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner is accused of five offences between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal - none are related to the McCann case.
German prosecutors say the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing separately.
Brueckner was identified as a suspect in the case in June 2020 but has denied involvement.
Investigators believe the 45-year-old killed Madeleine, then three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal on 3 May 2007.