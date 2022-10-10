Criminal barristers vote to end strike over pay
- Published
Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted to end their long-running strike action after the government offered a new pay deal.
A total of 57% of barristers voted in a ballot to accept a 15% pay rise, the Criminal Bar Association said.
The decision means that crown courts will begin hearing cases as normal from Tuesday.
Hundreds of trials have been delayed during the action. It is not clear how quickly the backlog can be reduced.
The barristers had been offered a package of measures by new Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis which went much further than what had been put on the table by his predecessor, Dominic Raab.
The deal included an immediate 15% rise in fees for government-funded defence work - an independent recommendation first made to ministers almost a year ago. There was also a promise that this would apply to 60,000 cases in the unprecedented national backlog.
Mr Lewis also offered additional payments for a range of court preparation work that barristers said they were not being properly paid for.
Barristers, who originally requested a 25% pay rise, said criminal justice was falling apart because of a chronic lack of funding, arguing that ministers had to invest far more cash in order to cut the record delays to trials.