Criminal barristers vote to end strike over pay
Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted to end their long-running strike action after the government offered a new pay deal.
A total of 57% of barristers voted in a ballot to accept a 15% pay rise, the Criminal Bar Association said.
The decision means that crown courts will begin hearing cases as normal from Tuesday.
Hundreds of trials have been delayed during the action. It is not clear how quickly the backlog can be reduced.