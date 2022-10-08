New photo of Queen's fell pony Emma released after funeral attendance
- Published
A new picture of one of the Queen's favourite ponies has been released by Buckingham Palace, following her appearance at the monarch's funeral.
The fell pony called Emma stood to the side of the Long Walk as the coffin was driven past on the approach to Windsor Castle.
She stood amongst floral tributes beside Queen's groom Terry Pendry.
The late monarch had ridden the black pony for light exercise in the castle grounds over the previous 15 years.
Groom and manager Mr Pendry, who bowed his head as the coffin went past, once described Emma as a "wonderful servant to Her Majesty" and one of her favourite-ever horses.
Buckingham Palace said the pony, whose full name is Carltonlima Emma, would continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews in Windsor.
The Queen was laid to rest on 19 September with a state funeral, military procession and a private family burial.
Following the funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, the coffin travelled to Windsor Castle for a committal service - where Emma stood as the procession went past.
Wearing black armbands, grooms from the Royal Mews at Windsor stood behind Emma to pay their final respects.
The Queen was well-known for her love of horses, starting when her grandfather King George V gave her a Shetland pony called Peggy.
Throughout her equine career she became a rider, owner and breeder of race horses - and often watched her own horses run and sometimes win.
After being bought by the Queen as an eight-year-old Emma had a short but successful competition career - qualifying for Horse of the Year Show and Olympia.
Upon retirement she returned to the Royal Mews and appeared in three pageants at the Royal Windsor Horse Show to mark the Diamond Jubilee, the 90th celebrations and the Platinum Jubilee.
The Queen championed various breeds during her reign, including Fell ponies, Highland ponies and Cleveland Bays.