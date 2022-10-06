Sir Elton John takes legal action against Daily Mail publisher for 'privacy breach'
- Published
Sir Elton John is among several public figures taking legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over what they call "gross breaches of privacy".
Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the Duke of Sussex and actresses Sadie Frost and Elizabeth Hurley have also filed cases against Associated Newspapers.
The company's alleged activity includes having listening devices secretly placed inside people's cars and homes.
Associated Newspapers has not yet responded to request for comment.
The newspaper group also publishes The Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online.
Hamlins, which is representing some members of the group, said in a press release that those taking action had been the victims of "abhorrent criminal activity".