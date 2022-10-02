BBC blames 'technical glitches' for PM interview interruption
The BBC has said "technical glitches" were to blame for a temporary blackout during an interview with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
The problems occurred during the prime minister's first television interview since facing criticism for a new mini-budget that caused market turmoil.
"There was a technical glitch during the programme which was quickly resolved," a BBC spokesperson said.
Presenter Laura Kuenssberg also apologised on air.
The interview took place in Birmingham during the Conservative party conference.
The issues started a few minutes into the show as Ms Kuenssberg spoke with the panel, which included former minister Michael Gove and the Guardian's political editor Pippa Crerar.
Then, just as the interview was starting, the screen went blank for about 30 seconds, and was followed by the BBC's news titles. When the show re-started Ms Truss was discussing issues related to people's energy bills.
At the end of the interview, Ms Kuenssberg told viewers: "Thanks for sticking with us during some technical glitches during that interview. Apologies for that."
Online commentators quipped that the error was deliberate, with one joking it would help viewers prepare for blackouts this winter.
Good for BBC to get us used to blackouts ahead of a difficult winter— Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) October 2, 2022
During the interview, Ms Truss admitted she could have "laid the ground better" for her mini-budget, which led to several days of concerns among the markets.
She added that the decision to cut the top earner tax rate from 45% to 40% was a "decision that the chancellor made".
Former minister Michael Gove said the cut displayed the "wrong values," and signalled he wouldn't vote for it.
He also said he was "profoundly concerned" about the decision to borrow to fund the tax cuts, calling it "not Conservative".