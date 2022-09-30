Prince William tweets on online safety after Molly inquest
By Jasmine Andersson
BBC News
- Published
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death.
A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content.
Molly's father Ian called for urgent changes to make children safer online.
The prince said: "No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell and his family have been through."
It is unusual for any member of the Royal Family to make any comment during or following any legal proceedings - but mental health is a topic on which the new Prince of Wales has spoken and campaigned on regularly in the past.
Prince William, who met Mr Russell in November 2019, tweeted: "They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought."Prince tweets on online safety after Molly inquest
Molly took her own life in 2017, and coroner Andrew Walker said the images of self-harm and suicide she viewed online "shouldn't have been available for a child to see".
After the hearing finished on Friday, Mr Russell said: "It's time to protect our innocent young people instead of allowing [social media] platforms to prioritise their profits by monetising the misery of children."
Mr Walker, the senior coroner for north London, said Molly appeared a healthy girl who was flourishing at school, having settled well into secondary school life, and displayed an enthusiastic interest in the performing arts.
However, Molly had become depressed, something common in children of this age, the coroner said. The inquest was told her condition worsened into a depressive illness.
Mr Walker told North London Coroner's Court: "It would not be safe to leave suicide as a conclusion.
"She died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content."
His narrative conclusion continued: "Molly subscribed to a number of online sites. She had access to images, video clips and text concerned with self-harm and suicide, or that were otherwise negative or depressing in nature."