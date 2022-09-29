Striking barristers to vote on pay proposals
- Published
Barristers will be asked to vote on whether to end strike action after fresh proposals from government.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said its proposals to end the strike offered a further investment of £54m, including fee increases for legal aid work.
The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers, said "constructive talks had accelerated" and proposals would be balloted on.
Walkouts first started in April causing delays to cases in England and Wales.
In a statement released on Thursday, a spokesperson for the CBA said: "The members of the CBA will be balloted on suspending action on the basis of an interim package."
The CBA has been calling for a 25% rise in legal aid fees for representing defendants who cannot otherwise afford lawyers.
Members have staged intermittent walkouts since the end of June, but industrial action was ramped up in September when they began an indefinite, uninterrupted strike.
Barristers are due to receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.
There were concerns the proposed pay rise would not be made effective immediately and apply only to new cases. The MoJ has since said it would apply to the "vast majority of cases currently in the crown court".
Brandon Lewis, the new justice secretary, described the proposals his department had put forward as "generous" and called on CBA members to end strike action.
"My priority in these discussions has been to ensure that victims aren't forced to wait longer to see justice done," he said.