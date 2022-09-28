Mike Tindall: Amazing how Royal Family came together over Queen's death

Tindall spoke of how the Queen "led by example", recalling how, because of Covid-19 restrictions, she sat by herself, away from her family, during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last year. In an apparent dig at the government and a party held at 10 Downing Street the night before, he said: "Because of where the pandemic was at that time, she made the real statement to everyone else - unfortunately our government wasn't watching - of how it needed to be."