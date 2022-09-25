EuroMillions result: UK ticket-holder claims £171m lottery jackpot
By Rachel Russell
BBC News
- Published
A person has come forward to claim the £171m jackpot in Friday's EuroMillions draw, lottery operator Camelot says.
The UK ticket-holder scooped £171,815,297.80 - the country's third biggest National Lottery win.
It means they are richer than singer Harry Styles, who is worth around £100m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
Camelot's Andy Carter congratulated the winner, describing it as life-changing.
He said: "We are delighted to have received a claim for the third biggest ever win and look forward to supporting the ticket-holder and helping them to start to enjoy their truly life-changing win."
The winner can decide whether to go public or not once their ticket has been validated and paid.
There have been six EuroMillions jackpots won in the UK this year.
The biggest win was £195m on 19 July by a ticketholder who wished to remain anonymous.
Earlier in May, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, chose to go public after they scooped £184m - the second biggest win of this year.
The other three winners included a £110m win just a few weeks ago on 2 September, as well as a £109m jackpot win from the draw on 4 February and a £54m win in the draw on 10 June.
All of these ticketholders chose to remain anonymous.