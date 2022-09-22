William and Kate thank funeral volunteers in Windsor
- Published
The Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting volunteers and staff who helped with the Queen's committal service.
Crowds gathered outside Windsor Guildhall to see Prince William and Catherine in their first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday.
Thousands of people lined the streets of Windsor to see the Queen's hearse arrive at the castle for the service.
The Royal Family is still observing an extended period of mourning.
The prince and princess thanked volunteers and staff for supporting the large crowds that gathered on the Long Walk to watch the procession of the Queen's coffin on her last journey to the castle.
On Monday, the nation paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - Britain's longest reigning monarch - at a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London and the committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
The Queen was then laid to rest in a private burial service alongside her husband the late Duke of Edinburgh.
The walkabout comes after Prince William spoke of his late grandmother in a video released on Wednesday to promote the environmental competition he founded, the Earthshot Prize.
In the virtual message broadcast to people gathered for an Earthshot summit in New York, he said: "During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.
"Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother's heart. And I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event."
The awards ceremony for the £50m global environmental competition is set to take place in Boston, United States, in December.
Following the national period of mourning, which ended on Monday, the Royal Family is continuing mourning for the Queen until Monday.
During this time, members of the Royal Family are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences remain at half-mast until 08:00 BST on Tuesday.
Princess Anne has also been on a visit to thank those involved in Monday's services. She visited Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks, Aldershot, to speak to members of the Royal Navy involved in the funeral.
The Earl of Wessex - Prince Edward - will visit Estonia and Germany to thank the armed forces for their service to the Queen as their commander-in-chief, and their commitment to the King as head of the armed forces.