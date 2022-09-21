Britons held by Russian forces in Ukraine freed
Five British nationals held by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine have been freed, Liz Truss has announced.
The news ended "months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families", the prime minister said.
Saudi Arabia said it had brokered a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine of 10 detainees, including the five Britons.
Aiden Aslin and John Harding who were captured while fighting with Ukraine forces were among the Britons released.
Mr Aslin, from Newark, had been held in April with Shaun Pinner from Bedfordshire, while fighting in the south-eastern city of Mariupol.
Both men and a Moroccan national were put on trial in the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic and told they faced the death sentence. Mr Harding, from Sunderland, was one of several others who were awaiting trial.
The three Britons had all been living in Ukraine when Russia launched its invasion in January this year.
Full details about the British nationals and the process that led to their release were not released by the UK government.
But Mr Aslin's local MP Robert Jenrick said in a tweet: "Aiden's return brings to an end months of agonising uncertainty for Aiden's loving family... who suffered every day of Aiden's sham trial but never lost hope."
A Briton providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, Dylan Healy, from Cambridgeshire, is also known to have been held by Russian-backed forces. He was detained in April alongside Paul Urey, from Warrington, who later died in detention.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly welcomed the release of the British nationals but added: "Tragically that was not the case for one of those detained and our thoughts remain with the family of Paul Urey."
In a statement, Saudi Arabia said Moroccan, US, Swedish and Croatian nationals had also been freed as "part of an exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine".
Saudi Arabia said the detainees had been transferred from Russia to Saudi Arabia and it was organising their return to the respective countries.
As a key oil exporter and Western ally, Saudi Arabia has kept a low profile in the Ukraine war up to now. It has a strategic alliance with the US but strained relations with the Biden administration while also wishing to remain on good terms with President Putin.
Ms Truss thanked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky "for his efforts to secure the release of detainees, and Saudi Arabia for their assistance".
She added: "Russia must end the ruthless exploitation of prisoners of war and civilian detainees for political ends."