Striking barristers hold talks with new justice secretary
By Rachel Russell
BBC News
- Published
Barristers on strike in England and Wales have been urged to return to work during their first round of negotiations with the justice secretary.
Brandon Lewis said "constructive" talks were held with the Criminal Bar Association and the Bar Council but justice should "get moving".
The strikes over pay for legal aid work are set to delay thousands of cases.
CBA chairman Kirsty Brimelow said the group was "willing to negotiate".
She told MPs in September that barristers felt there was "no alternative" to strike action after meetings with Mr Lewis's predecessor Dominic Raab were requested "repeatedly" to no avail. Some meetings were held with junior ministers and Ministry of Justice officials.
Mr Lewis, who was appointed in his new role two weeks ago, said: "I met the Criminal Bar Association and Bar Council to emphasise the need for striking barristers to return to work and get justice moving again.
"It was a constructive initial meeting and discussions will continue to deliver for victims."
The meeting was initially meant to take place last week but was delayed after the Queen's death.
The CBA is asking for a 25% rise in pay for legal aid work, representing defendants who could not otherwise afford lawyers.
Members have rejected the government's 15% pay offer, saying it would not kick in immediately or apply to existing cases.