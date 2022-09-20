Madeleine McCann's parents lose court challenge over detective's book
The parents of Madeleine McCann have lost the latest stage of a legal battle over how judges handled claims made by a Portuguese police detective.
Kate and Gerry McCann appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over the way Portugal handled their libel challenge over Goncalo Amaral's claims.
He alleged in a book that they were involved in their daughter's disappearance.
The couple have three months to appeal the decision.
Three-year-old Madeleine disappeared from a holiday apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz in 2007.
