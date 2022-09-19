This was history - solemn, spectacular and intense

A trumpet played the Last Post. The silence that followed was even louder. This was how things end. In this immense quiet an era was closing. This was our moment of history. Time doesn't stand still, it never does, whether for a head of state or a nurse on a shift. The New Elizabethan era in which most of us had grown up had finished. The 20th Century boys and girls were now grey-haired parents and grandparents. Everyone has their own story to remember.