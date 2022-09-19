Queen makes her final journey to Windsor Castle
- Published
The Queen's coffin has arrived in Windsor Castle for a committal service in St George's Chapel, where she will be laid to rest.
That service led by the Dean of Windsor is being attended by 800 people, including royalty and staff.
The Queen will be buried alongside her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at a private burial.
The hearse arrived in Windsor following her state funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London.
It processed through the Berkshire town, with flowers still on its bonnet and roof from well-wishers who had thrown them as the royal cortege made its way from Wellington Arch.
The route avoided motorways to allow as many people as possible to pay their last respects.
Thousands of people on that route broke out into applause as the hearse passed them.
The procession made its way about one mile along the Long Walk up to Windsor Castle, with members of the Armed Forces lining the way.
King Charles III then walked behind his mother's coffin, accompanied by the Queen's other children - the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips also joined them in the procession to St George's Chapel.
The Queen's coffin was lifted from the state hearse into the chapel where it will sit on a catafalque.
Guests at the service include the late Queen's staff past and present, alongside prime ministers of countries of which the monarch was head of state.
Later at a private burial service, the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. That service will only be attended by the Royal Family.
Earlier, King Charles III walked behind his mother's coffin as it processed from Westminster hall to the abbey.
About 2,000 people gathered at the service, including world leaders and royalty.
Planning of the order of service for the ceremony was discussed with the Queen over a number of years.
St George's Chapel is where the Queen worshipped at Easter and celebrated baptisms, confirmations and weddings during her reign.