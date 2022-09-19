Bells toll as Queen arrives in Windsor Castle for committal service
- Published
The Queen's coffin has arrived in Windsor ahead of a committal service at St George's Chapel, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband.
The committal service led by the Dean of Windsor will be attended by 800 people, including royalty and staff.
The Queen will be buried alongside her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at a private burial.
The hearse arrived in Windsor following her state funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London.
It processed through the town, with flowers still on its bonnet and roof from wellwishers who had thrown them as the state hearse made its way from Wellington Arch in London to Windsor in Berkshire.
The route avoided motorways to allow as many people as possible to pay their last respects.
The funeral cortege is making its way along a route of about one mile along the Long Walk up to Windsor Castle.