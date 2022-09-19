Killing Eve's Sandra Oh: Why was she at the Queen's funeral?
By Indrani Basu
BBC News
- Published
As an international delegation entered Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, there was a familiar acting face among them.
Sandra Oh, best known for her roles in Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy, was dressed in black with a Canadian badge pinned in front.
The Canadian-American actress, 51, was appointed to the Order of Canada as an Officer in June this year.
Some fans have taken to Twitter to express their surprise.
"Was it just me or did I really see Sandra Oh at the Queen's funeral?" asked one.
Oh was given the honour - the second-highest civilian honour in Canada - for her "artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad".
It was created in 1967 by the Queen, to honour people "whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities".
The actress was part of a procession of the holders of The Victoria Cross, The George Cross and the Orders of Chivalry, along with other Officers of the Commonwealth nominated to take part in the service.
Other members of the Canadian delegation included Olympic swimming champion Mark Tewksbury and musician Gregory Charles. The delegation was led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.
Governor-General Mary Simon, who appointed Oh to the Order of Canada, was also in attendance.
Oh was born in Canada to South Korean immigrant parents. For a decade, she played Dr Cristina Yang in the medical series Grey's Anatomy, for which she won various awards, including a Golden Globe and an Emmy.
More recently, she starred alongside Jodie Comer in the enormously popular TV series Killing Eve. She made history in 2018 when she became the first woman of Asian decent to be nominated for an Emmy as a lead actress in a drama series.
In her decades-long career, she has won two Golden Globes, four Screen Actors Guild awards and been nominated for 13 Primetime Emmys. In 2019, she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.
She joined a 2,000-member congregation of royals, world leaders and celebrities at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral.
Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and representatives of regiments of the Canadian Armed Forces joined personnel from other Commonwealth countries for the service on Monday.
Canada is marking the Queen's funeral with a national day of mourning and a national commemorative ceremony held at Christ Church Cathedral, the Anglican cathedral in Ottawa.