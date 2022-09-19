The Queen's funeral flowers: Elegant blooms mark her exceptional reign
Flowers have always played an important and symbolic role in the life of the UK's longest-reigning monarch. So what can we learn from the flowers used in the Queen's funeral?
Blooms of gold, pink and deep burgundy, sitting amid rich green foliage, adorned The Queen's coffin during her funeral service. The colourful flowers and plants, taken from the gardens of Royal properties, were chosen for their symbolism.
At King Charles III's request, the wreath for Her Majesty's funeral contained flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House in London - and Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
It included foliage chosen for its symbolism:
- Rosemary for remembrance - rosemary has long been associated with remembrance
- Myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage, cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet in 1947.
- English oak, a national symbol of strength, in a nod to the Queen's constancy and steadfast duty. It also symbolises strength of love
In among the flowers was a hand-written card which read: "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R".
Personal flowers cut from the royal gardens have been included in all of the wreaths that have accompanied the Queen on her final journey. When she was lying-in-state in Westminster Hall, the wreath included pine from the gardens at Balmoral and pittosporum, lavender and rosemary from the gardens at Windsor.
The flowers in the wreath featured scented pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious, all in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the colours in the Royal Standard flag on which it sat.
Royal funeral wreaths have traditionally been sombre, in white and green tones, says Gemma Kavanagh from London florist Moyses Stevens, but the colours of the flowers can also be chosen to reflect a flag - which is what we see today.
King Charles is well known for his commitment to the environment and sustainability and, at his request, the wreath was made in a sustainable way - without the use of floral foam - instead in a nest of English moss and oak branches.
Rosemary, a herb, has long been a symbol of remembrance because herbalists thought the herb was good for memory, says Prof Fiona Stafford, author of The Brief Life of Flowers. "But rosemary is also associated with love and loyalty, and it was used for marriage bouquets or for burials, as well for strewing on the dead. So it's a really, really appropriate one to be part of the bouquet," she says.
Rosemary also featured when the King gave his first TV address to the nation. He was flanked by a portrait of his mother on one side and a small silver vase with sweet peas and sprigs of rosemary on the other.
The Queen loved flowers from her garden - every Monday, the gardeners at Buckingham Palace would send up a fresh posy of flowers for her desk when she was in residence. Gardener Alan Titchmarsh recalled in an article that the Queen "loved primroses, lily-of-the-valley and other modest blooms far more than elaborate exotics; something that speaks volumes about her personality."
The Queen will later be buried with her late husband Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, Windsor. The flowers in St George's Chapel will include:
- Longiflorum lilies "Watch up", Bouvardia "Royal white", Dahlia "Caro", Dahlia "Maarten Zwaan, Eusroma "Rosita" (Lisianthus) and Rose "Avalanche"
- With greenery: Eucalyptus "Popules Bes", Soft ruscus, and other greenery picked from Home Park
Echoes of Phillip
Unlike today's colourful wreath, white funeral wreaths have sat atop the Queen's coffin, accompanying her throughout her final journey. The flowers in the wreaths have changed, allowing for personal touches amid the pageantry and formality of a state funeral.
When the Queen's coffin left Balmoral Castle, it was accompanied by a wreath made of dahlias, sweet peas, phlox, white heather and pine fir, all collected by her staff from the Balmoral Estate.
The choice of flowers in the Balmoral wreath echoed those she chose for her husband, Prince Phillip's funeral in 2021. The Queen chose sweet peas, which are associated with departures, and one that couples would exchange as a message to "remember me", says Prof Fiona Stafford.
The pine fir in the Queen's wreath was a nod to the Queen and her family's love of Scotland. Scots pine is the national tree of Scotland. However, Prof Stafford thinks that as evergreens and hard-working trees, pines also have a symbolic meaning, in terms of the Queen's constancy and as a mark of respect to her steadfast work ethic and devotion to duty.
Roses for love
When the Queen's coffin lay in state in Westminster Hall in London, the wreath was replaced with a new one made up of white roses, spray white roses, white dahlias, as well as pine, lavender and rosemary.
Roses have always been synonymous with love, but white roses represent pure love, says Prof Stafford, adding that the white rose is also a symbol of Scotland. There has always been a strong Scottish connection for the Queen, as her mother was descended from the Royal House of Scotland.
Royal floral traditions
The meanings and associations of flowers have constantly evolved over the years, says Prof Fiona Stafford. Some associations go as far back as ancient Greece and the Bible. Yet a monarch can bring renewed meaning and relevance to a flower or plant.
One example is myrtle, an evergreen, sweet-smelling flower with delicate white petals, which has been associated with love since ancient times, and was sacred to the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite.
When Queen Victoria's daughter, Princess Victoria, included myrtle in her bridal flowers at her wedding in 1858, it took on royal associations which have been carried on through our Royal family, says Prof Stafford. Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex have all carried a sprig of myrtle in their wedding bouquets, taken from descendants of the same plant once given to Queen Victoria.
King Charles III is well-known for his commitment to the environment and sustainability, and that shows in his gardening style. "He has shaken everything up and has completely put his own stamp on things," says Bunny Guinness, who co-authored a book about the gardens at Highgrove together with the King. "He loves wild flowers in his meadow, orchids, all the native orchids, and shrub roses. It will be interesting to see if the gardens of Sandringham and Windsor will change," she says.
