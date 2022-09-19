Queen's funeral: Unseen portrait of Elizabeth II unveiled
A previously unseen portrait of the Queen smiling brightly has been released by Buckingham Palace on the eve of her funeral.
Taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in May before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the picture shows the late monarch dressed in blue at Windsor Castle.
The portrait of her beaming at the camera was released as the Queen Consort paid a televised tribute on Sunday evening, recalling her "wonderful blue eyes" and "unforgettable smile".
As well as her favourite three-strand pearl necklace, in the portrait the Queen wore aquamarine and diamond clip brooches which were an 18th birthday present from her father, George VI, in 1944.
She wore the brooches when she addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020 and for her televised speech on her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
Mr Mackechnie also took the Queen's Platinum Jubilee portrait, which was released in June to mark the start of national celebrations for her 70-year reign, the longest of any British monarch.