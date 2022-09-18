Queen's funeral: Queue for Queen's coffin closed to new entrants
By James Gregory
BBC News
- Published
The queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state has been closed to new entrants.
People have been urged by the government not to attempt to join the queue.
Stewards will manage anyone already nearby as the queue in London reaches final capacity.
Sunday is the final full day of the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall with it ending at 06:30 BST on Monday.
Earlier, organisers urged people not to travel to avoid disappointment in case they miss the cut-off time before announcing the queue was closed shortly after 22:40.
In a statement, the Department of Culture said: "The queue to attend Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State is at final capacity and is now closed to new entrants.
"Please do not attempt to join the queue. Stewards will manage those already nearby."