Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service
- Published
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
It will pay tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign and lifetime of service", Buckingham Palace said,
The service at Westminster Abbey will be led by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE, who will also be pronouncing the blessing.
It will begin on Monday at 11:00 BST and the BBC will broadcast live coverage of the ceremony on television, radio and iPlayer.
Before the service, the tenor bell will be tolled every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of Queen Elizabeth II's life.
Music before the service
- Fantasia of four parts - Orlando Gibbons (1583-1625)
- Romanza (Symphony no 5 in D) - Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958). arranged by Robert Quinney (b 1976)
- Reliqui domum meum - Peter Maxwell Davies (1934-2016)
- Meditation on 'Brother James's Air' - Harold Darke (1888-1976)
- Prelude on 'Ecce jam noctis' Op 157 no 3 - Healey Willan (1880-1968)
- Psalm Prelude Set 1 no 2 - Herbert Howells (1892-1983)
- In the Country Op 194 no 2 - Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924)
- Fantasy on 'O Paradise' - Malcolm Williamson (1931-2003)
- Elegy Op 58 - Edward Elgar (1857-1934), arranged by Matthew Jorysz (b 1992)
- Andante espressivo (Sonata in G Op 28) - Edward Elgar
- Sospiri Op 70 - Edward Elgar
The musicians
The service will be sung by the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, under the direction of James O'Donnell, Organist and Master of the Choristers.
Trumpet Major Julian Sandford will lead the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry, and the organ will be played by Sub-Organist Peter Holder.
Funeral party arrives
The Royal Family will arrive at the Great West Door by the Dean and Chapter of Westminster.
They will be conducted to their seats in the Lantern, where they will remain seated until the Queen's coffin enters the Abbey.
The sentences
- I am the resurrection and the life, saith the Lord: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. John 11: 25-26
- I know that my Redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth: and though after my skin worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God; whom I shall see for myself, and mine eyes shall behold, and not another. Job 19: 25-27
- We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord. William Croft (1678-1727), Organist of Westminster Abbey 1708-27, 1 Timothy 6: 7; Job 1: 21
The Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, sing
- Thou knowest, Lord, the secrets of our hearts; shut not thy merciful ears unto our prayer; but spare us, Lord most holy, O God most mighty, O holy and most merciful Saviour, thou most worthy Judge eternal, suffer us not, at our last hour, for any pains of death, to fall from thee. Amen. Henry Purcell (1659-95), Organist of Westminster Abbey 1679-95. The Book of Common Prayer 1549
- I heard a voice from heaven, saying unto me, Write, From henceforth blessed are the dead which die in the Lord: even so saith the Spirit; for they rest from their labours. Amen. William Croft Revelation 14: 13
The bidding
The Dean of Westminster gives the bidding.
In grief and also in profound thanksgiving we come to this House of God, to a place of prayer, to a church where remembrance and hope are sacred duties. Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer.
With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people. With thanksgiving we praise God for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion. With affection we recall her love for her family and her commitment to the causes she held dear.
"Now, in silence, let us in our hearts and minds recall our many reasons for thanksgiving, pray for all members of her family, and commend Queen Elizabeth to the care and keeping of almighty God.
O merciful God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the resurrection and the life; in whom whosoever believeth shall live, though he die; and whosoever liveth, and believeth in him, shall not die eternally; who hast taught us, by his holy Apostle Saint Paul, not to be sorry, as men without hope, for them that sleep in him: We meekly beseech thee, O Father, to raise us from the death of sin unto the life of righteousness; that, when we shall depart this life, we may rest in him, as our hope is this our sister doth; and that, at the general Resurrection in the last day, we may be found acceptable in thy sight; and receive that blessing, which thy well-beloved Son shall then pronounce to all that love and fear thee, saying, Come, ye blessed children of my Father, receive the kingdom prepared for you from the beginning of the world. Grant this, we beseech thee, O merciful Father, through Jesus Christ, our mediator and redeemer. Amen.
Hymns and prayers
All sing St Clement before the Right Honourable Baroness Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, reads the first Lesson.
A specially commissioned piece, 'Like as the hart', composed by the Master of The King's Music, Judith Weir, will be sung by the choir. It is a setting of Psalm 42 to music and will be sung unaccompanied.
Prime Minister Liz Truss will read the second Lesson, followed by the hymn 'The Lord's my shepherd' - which was was also sung at Prince Philip and the Queen's wedding in 1947.
The sermon will be delivered by the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan.
After the sermon, all will remain seated as the choir sings the Anthem, 'My soul, there is a country', set by Hubert Parry.
The prayers will then be said from the High Alter before the choir sings 'O Taste and see how gracious the Lord is', composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams for the Queen's Coronation in 1953.
The Commendation will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster will pronounce the Blessing.
The national anthem
As the service comes to a close, all will remain standing as The Last Post will be sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry from the steps of the Lady Chapel.
A two minute silence will then be observed across the UK, followed by The Reveille sounded by the State Trumpeters.
All remain standing as the congregation sings the national anthem, God Save The King.
The Sovereign's Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will play 'Sleep, dearie, sleep'.
All remain standing as the coffin and processions leave the church.
The Sub-Organist plays Fantasia in C minor BWV 562, Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750).
Music after the service
Allegro maestoso (Sonata in G Op 28), Edward Elgar