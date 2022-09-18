Prince Andrew in tribute to Queen's 'compassion and care'
The Duke of York has paid tribute to the Queen, saying he will forever hold his mother close to his heart with deep "love and gratitude".
In a statement, Prince Andrew said he will "treasure forever" the Queen's compassion, care and confidence.
It was an "honour and privilege" to serve the Queen, he added, praising her devotion to the nation.
Prince Andrew has taken part in the vigils next to his mother's coffin in recent days, alongside his siblings.
He said in his tribute: "I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment.
"I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide."