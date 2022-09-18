The Queen's funeral: How you can watch and listen on Monday
By James Gregory
BBC News
- Published
Millions of people in the UK and around the world are expected to watch the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, on Monday.
The day will be a national bank holiday in the UK to allow as many people as possible to follow the day's proceedings, which will include the Westminster Abbey service, a funeral cortege and military procession across London, and a ceremony inside Windsor Castle.
How to follow on the BBC
The BBC will be providing full coverage of the state funeral across TV, radio, iPlayer, BBC Sounds, and the BBC News website.
Coverage on TV will be led by Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Fergal Keane, David Dimbleby and Sophie Raworth, positioned at locations across London and Windsor.
A special programme will be on air from 08:00 to 17:00 BST on BBC One and BBC Two.
For radio audiences, a special programme presented by Martha Kearney will be simulcast on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Scotland between 09:00 and 13:30 and 14:30 and 17:00.
The service will broadcast on other BBC radio stations, including local stations, over the course of the day.
BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Asian Network and BBC Radio 6 Music will be reflecting the events of the day in their news coverage, with amended schedules. Radio 1 Dance and Radio 1 Relax will be simulcasting Radio 1 on Monday.
Where to watch on a big screen
Many thousands of people are expected to gather to watch the funeral on giant screens around the UK.
While some UK cinemas will close for the day as a mark of respect, around 125 cinemas will open to screen the funeral, while cathedrals and theatres are also among the venues where people can view the event.
Screenings will take place across England, including in Yorkshire, the West Midlands, the South West, and the North West.
In Birmingham, the funeral will be broadcast on a large screen at Centenary Square from shortly before 11:00.
A big screen in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, will be showing the BBC's coverage. There will also be big screens at Hyde Park in London, Sheffield's Cathedral Square and Carlisle's Bitts Park.
In Wales, there will be screens at Castle Square in Caernarfon, Theatr Colwyn in Colwyn Bay, and the Magic Lantern Cinema in Tywyn.
In Northern Ireland, large screens will be erected in County Antrim at the People's Park, Ballymena, Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus and Larne Market Yard, while the event will also be shown at Belfast's City Hall and outside the town hall in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
People in London will be able to watch the funeral procession in person at ceremonial viewing areas along the route. Transport for London has warned that three central Tube stations - Westminster, St James's Park and Hyde Park Corner - will be closed on Monday morning to avoid overcrowding.
How to watch outside the UK
The BBC's special programme will be broadcast live to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide via BBC World News and bbc.com.
Networks such as PBS, CNN and Fox in the US and ABC in Australia will also be broadcasting the day's events.