King Charles and Prince William meet people in lying-in-state queue
King Charles and Prince William have made a surprise appearance to meet people queuing to see the Queen lying in state.
They thanked those who had been waiting through the night, with the Prince of Wales telling one young girl: "You're over halfway."
William also said how much it meant to his family that so many were queuing.
The King, referring to the cold temperatures overnight, told one: "I hope you didn't get too frozen."
There were cheers of God Save the King, God Save the Prince of Wales and hip hip hooray as the pair walked up and down the queue.
The queue time is now around 14 hours, with the line stretching five miles along the River Thames to Southwark Park.
Those waiting in Lambeth, south London, told the pair the wait was "worth it" but William said he was "sorry" they had had to wait for so long.
The prince commented to one person waiting that their trainers were a good choice of footwear for the queue.
Several people cried after meeting Prince William, with one woman telling him: "You'll be a brilliant king one day."
King Charles left around 20 minutes after arriving and was driven back to Buckingham Palace, but his son stayed longer to speak to more people.
The first nine days of King Charles's reign have been filled with him meeting members of the public and learning what his mother meant to them.
On Saturday evening, the Prince of Wales and his cousins will stand guard around the Queen's coffin, a day after their parents held their own vigil at the Palace of Westminster.
Prince Harry has been given permission by his father to wear military uniform.
The Duke of Sussex will stand at the foot of the coffin, with Prince William at the head. They will be joined by their cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
Saturday is the third full day the Queen's coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall, where she will remain until the morning of the funeral, on Monday.