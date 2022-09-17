King Charles and Prince William meet people in lying-in-state queue
By Alex Binley
BBC News
- Published
King Charles and Prince William have made a surprise appearance to meet people queuing to see the Queen lying in state.
They thanked those who had been waiting through the night, with the Prince of Wales telling one young girl: "You're over halfway."
William also said how much it meant to his family that so many were queuing.
The King, referring to the cold temperatures overnight, told one: "I hope you didn't get too frozen."
There were cheers of God Save the King and hip hip hooray as the pair walked up and down the queue.
The queue time is now around 14 hours, with the line stretching five miles along the Thames to Southwark Park.
On Saturday evening, the Prince of Wales and his cousins will stand guard around the Queen's coffin, a day after their parents held their own vigil at the Palace of Westminster.
Prince Harry has been given permission by his father to wear military uniform.
The Duke of Sussex will stand at the foot of the coffin, with Prince William at the head. They will be joined by their cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
Saturday is the third full day the Queen's coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall, where she will remain until the morning of the funeral, on Monday.