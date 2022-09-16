King Charles leads vigil beside Queen's coffin
King Charles, together with Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, have held a silent vigil around the Queen's coffin.
Wearing military uniform, they stood with their heads bowed for about 10 minutes as the public filed past.
Prince Andrew was allowed to wear his uniform as an exception despite being stripped of his military titles.
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday.
The King and his siblings appeared solemn as they stood by their mother's coffin.
Other members of the Royal Family, including the Queen Consort, Camilla, the Countess of Wessex and Michael of Kent, observed the vigil from the gallery.
Members of the public gave them a round of applause as the vigil ended and they left Westminster Hall.
It is the second time the King and his siblings have observed a vigil for the Queen after they did so as she lay at rest in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh earlier this week.
Prior to the vigil, Prince Edward thanked the public for their support, saying: "We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us.
"And now, we are there for her, united in grief."
On Saturday, the Queen's grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, will also observe a vigil by the late monarch's coffin.
At King Charles' request, Prince Harry will wear military uniform for the occasion, like his brother Prince William.
It will be the first time Prince Harry has been seen in military uniform since stepping back as a senior royal in 2020.
It comes as mourners queuing to pay their respects to the Queen, the longest serving monarch in British history, were told to expect waits of more than 22 hours.
The line is now about five miles (8km) long, stretching to Southwark Park in south-east London.
The Queen died aged 96 last Thursday at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.