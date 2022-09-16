Queue for Queen's lying-in-state reopens after seven hours
By Doug Faulkner
BBC News
- Published
The queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall has reopened after entry was paused for seven hours, the government has said.
But mourners have been warned to expect queuing times of more than 24 hours and cold overnight temperatures.
The line is now about five miles (8km) long, stretching to Southwark Park in south-east London.
Thousands have paid their respects to the Queen, who is lying in state at Westminster until 06:30 BST on Monday.
Entrance had been paused around 10:00 this morning after the queue had grown on Thursday and overnight into Friday.
But at 17:05 the government announced that entry to the queue, at Southwark Park, had been resumed - though it warned that it could be closed again if capacity was reached once more.
Regular updates on the queue are being published on Twitter, with a live queue tracker also available on YouTube.
However, a separate queue for people with accessibility needs is also at capacity, the department said.
BBC correspondent Frank Gardner said a police inspector has told people waiting to join that queue there would be no wristbands granting entry until at least noon on Saturday.
