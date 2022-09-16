Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren to observe lying-in-state vigil
By George Bowden & Doug Faulkner
BBC News
- Published
The Queen's grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, will observe a 15-minute vigil on Saturday at her lying-in-state.
At King Charles' request, Princes William and Harry will both wear military uniform for the occasion.
The brothers will be joined by Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.
Prince Harry has worn a morning suit at public events since the Queen's death.
It means the vigil will be the first time he has been seen in military uniform since stepping back as a senior royal in 2020.
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Westminster Hall until Monday, the day of her funeral, with the lying-in-state queue stretching as far as Southwark Park.
Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan as part of the Army, now lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children.
Prince Harry's spokesperson previously said he would "wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother".
The spokesperson added: "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."
The Prince of Wales will stand at the head of the Queen's coffin, while the Duke of Sussex will stand at the foot, Buckingham Palace said.
The King's request now means Prince Harry will wear military uniform for the vigil, in line with an exception already given to the Duke of York.
Prince Andrew will be allowed to wear his own military uniform at a vigil observed by the Queen's children later on Friday, despite stepping back from royal duties in 2019.
King Charles and his three siblings, Princess Anne, the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex, will stand in a vigil at the lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.
They previously did so as the Queen lay at rest in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.
On Monday, Prince Harry wrote of his grandmother's "infectious smile" as he paid tribute to her.
He described the "special moments" they had shared, including his memories of the Queen attending his passing-out parade in 2006 when he became an officer in the British Army.