Which of his many homes will King Charles live in?

Said to be the world's biggest and oldest inhabited castle, Windsor was the late Queen Elizabeth II's weekend home and became her main residence once the Covid pandemic began. How much time the new King will spend there, however, remains to be seen. The Prince of Wales and his family have just moved to nearby Adelaide Cottage and it is anticipated they will put down further roots in the Windsor area. "I would have thought it would be more William's stamping ground," says Lacey.