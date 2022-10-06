Chris Williamson: Bullied at school, bored on Love Island, now a podcast star

"Mum used to slap me on the back of the wrists and say: 'There are two Ts in butter, Christopher, and you're not saying either of them.' Which [trying to pronounce his Ts] in a working class town, in a state school, made me stand out. I sounded different. I used to obsess with how kids did their ties, or the sort of shoes they had. Because I was adamant that was the reason they had friends, and I didn't."