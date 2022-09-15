Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall

There was the massed ranks of the guards who will stand guard for Her Majesty the Queen on Monday. This is what we will see and hear and join in as a nation, united in mourning. I was standing just outside Westminster Hall underneath a magnificent window presented to the Queen by members of parliament back at the time of her Diamond Jubilee. I looked back as the people who have queued eight or nine hours through the night to take one last look at Her Majesty the Queen. One last look at the coffin topped with the magnificent crown.