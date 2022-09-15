William and Catherine view tributes at Sandringham
The new Prince and Princess of Wales have met wellwishers and viewed flowers and tributes left outside Sandringham.
Prince William and his wife Catherine shook hands and spoke to people gathered at the Queen's Norfolk estate.
About 100,000 people have left tributes at the gates to Sandringham House since news of the Queen's death last week.
Meanwhile King Charles III returned to Highgrove, his country home in Gloucestershire, where he is attending to state business.
Sandringham House has been a royal residence for four generations of British monarchs for a period of more than 150 years, and has traditionally been where the Queen spent her Christmas break.
She gifted Anmer Hall, a Georgian country house which is part of the Sandringham estate, to Prince William and Catherine after their wedding.
After viewing some of the hundreds of flowers, balloons and written tributes to the late monarch, the royal couple walked along the lines of waiting crowds.
They shook hands with the young and old, exchanged words and accepted words of condolence.
Earlier, the Earl and Countess of Wessex - the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie - met wellwishers and viewed tributes in Manchester's St Ann's Square.
The Princess Royal - the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne - has travelled to Glasgow to meet representatives of organisations of which the Queen was patron.
On Wednesday, the Royal Family marched behind the Queen's coffin as it travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she is lying-in-state.
Thousands have queued for hours to view the coffin, which people can visit 24 hours a day until 06:30 BST on 19 September - the day of her funeral.