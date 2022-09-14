UK inflation rate eases but still near 40-year high
The UK inflation rate has eased slightly although prices are still continuing to rise at their fastest rate for almost 40 years.
Inflation - a measure of price rises - dipped to 9.9% in the 12 months to August, down from 10.1% in July, the Office for National Statistics said.
Soaring living costs are eating into household budgets, with prices rising faster than wages.
The Bank of England has said inflation could peak at more than 13% this year.